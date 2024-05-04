MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $25.28.
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Company Profile
