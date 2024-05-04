M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.28% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $25,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.74. 228,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.76 and its 200-day moving average is $227.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

