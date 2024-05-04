M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.18. 970,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.86 and a 200 day moving average of $481.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

