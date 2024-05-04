M&T Bank Corp Has $28.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 870.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.77. 3,203,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $240.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

