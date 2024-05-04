M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $28,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.02. 451,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,014. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

