M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $21,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in Dover by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,850. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $182.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

