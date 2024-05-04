M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.75. 802,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

