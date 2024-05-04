M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,645 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

