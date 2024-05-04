Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,484,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,422,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
