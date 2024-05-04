Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,484,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,422,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mullen Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Mullen Automotive worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.