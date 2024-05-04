NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:NC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.82. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NACCO Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $25,668.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

