National Bankshares Lowers Newmont (TSE:NGT) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$69.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Newmont Stock Performance

NGT opened at C$55.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.20. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.4813847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -33.09%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

