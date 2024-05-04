National Bankshares Trims Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price to $50.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OTEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text Stock Down 14.7 %

OTEX stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 3,705,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. Open Text has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,600,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $117,627,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,696,000 after buying an additional 1,853,891 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Open Text by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 785,157 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

