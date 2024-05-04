Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 19,774 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $56,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,752 shares of company stock worth $2,853,989. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 898,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,345. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.98.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

