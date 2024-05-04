Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,502 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $47,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.