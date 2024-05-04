Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 90,120 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,120 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $35,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.49. 2,268,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $221.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

