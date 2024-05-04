Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of SEI Investments worth $42,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5,302.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEIC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 327,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,428. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

