Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,658 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $107,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 60,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,021,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. The company has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

