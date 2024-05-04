Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,875 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $83,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,093,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,880. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

