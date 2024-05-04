Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Diageo worth $94,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.44. 587,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $145.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $188.23.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

