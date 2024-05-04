Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $35.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $35,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Bank of America increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 3,741,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

