Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $39.57 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $39,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,061,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $666.66. 343,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,228. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $683.37 and a 200 day moving average of $586.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

