Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $45.47 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $45,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11,000.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RRX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.08. 302,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

