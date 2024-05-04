Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $37,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $700.18. The company had a trading volume of 762,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $811.00 and a 200-day moving average of $801.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

