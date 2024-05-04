Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 31,571 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $79,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,180,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $81,306,000 after purchasing an additional 106,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 445,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. 14,495,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,343,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,896 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,399 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

