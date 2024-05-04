Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,165 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $59,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.92. 909,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.66. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,471 shares of company stock worth $35,970,816. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

