Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 170,026 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,026 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $64,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,448. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

