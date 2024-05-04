Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,910 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Trade Desk worth $40,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $99,035,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after buying an additional 659,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

