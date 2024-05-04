Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

