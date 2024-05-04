Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

