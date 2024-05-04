Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UPWK. UBS Group increased their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Get Upwork alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upwork

Upwork Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,711. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,531 shares of company stock worth $851,894. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,725,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $16,987,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $15,528,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $19,082,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.