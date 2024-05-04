NeoGenomics’ (NEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 875,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,717 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $14,512,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NeoGenomics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

