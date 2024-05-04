NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Neutral Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their neutral rating on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.3 %

NTGR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,898. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $338.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $83,212.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $195,304 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 38.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 967,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 66.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 12.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 393,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

