Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neurogene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NGNE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGNE. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

