NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 15,690 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 15,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $219,973.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,419,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,946,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 4,674 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $65,576.22.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,781 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $25,040.86.

On Monday, April 22nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 24,609 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $345,756.45.

On Thursday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,623 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $36,879.38.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,069 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $197,106.69.

On Thursday, April 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $6,692,916.51.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NPCE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.71. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $391.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 153.76% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

