New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.64.

NGD stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 812.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

