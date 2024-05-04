New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,428,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

