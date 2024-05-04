New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 163 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 1.2 %

EFX opened at $227.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

