New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,087,143. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

