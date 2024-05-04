Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $7.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

NWL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 2,777,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,116. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

