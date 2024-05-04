Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) versus Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Financial Analysis

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) and Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Integer and Nexeon Medsystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer presently has a consensus target price of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integer and Nexeon Medsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.01% 11.25% 5.69% Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integer and Nexeon Medsystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.63 billion 2.28 $90.65 million $2.89 38.50 Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon Medsystems.

Summary

Integer beats Nexeon Medsystems on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Nexeon Medsystems

(Get Free Report)

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

