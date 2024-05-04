NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Up 10.1%

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.42. Approximately 135,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 125,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

NFI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2237351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

