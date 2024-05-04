NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NNN REIT Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE NNN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,819. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00.
NNN REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NNN REIT
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.