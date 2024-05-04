NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NNN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,819. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

About NNN REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.6% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.