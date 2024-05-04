Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 92.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

