Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,285 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Nucor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,557,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.92. 1,054,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,490. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.86. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

