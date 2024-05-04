Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 3rd

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 509,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,307. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.