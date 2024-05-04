Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

JFR remained flat at $8.72 during trading on Friday. 498,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

