Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
JFR remained flat at $8.72 during trading on Friday. 498,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $8.82.
Insider Activity at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.