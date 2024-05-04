Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

