Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $7.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $56,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

