Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 1,110,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

