Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 1,110,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.
