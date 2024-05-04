Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 12.1 %

OPI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 3,604,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,599. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPI

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.